Kramp & Adler’s Comedy Festival

FM 102.1’s morning DJs Kramp and Adler rounded up a horde of rising comedians for their comedy festival, including Nick Kroll, Wyatt Cenac and Nick Thune. Kroll has come to attention through his role on FX’s “The League,” a partially improvised show about a group of fantasy football enthusiasts. He also appeared in I Love You, Man and has filmed several upcoming movies, including Date Night, with Steve Carell and Tina Fey. Cenac, meanwhile, wrote for FOX’s “King of the Hill” and performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade and Improv Olympic before becoming the current “minority reporter” for “The Daily Show,” and Thune has been a correspondent for Jay Leno’s show and has appeared on Comedy Central.