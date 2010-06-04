“American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox can take solace in knowing that sometimes the real winner of the show isn’t the contestant who receives the most votes. Last season, for instance, the flamboyant Adam Lambert was bested by nice-guy Kris Allen in an upset that sparked conspiracy theories about “Idol” vote fixing, yet it was Lambert who went on to release a hit album, dominating headlines and magazine covers, while Allen quietly promoted his modest-selling record. While Lambert broke out as the real star of “American Idol’s” eighth season, Allen has set about positioning himself as a career musician, co-writing most of his record and singing laid-back soft-pop that seeks not so much to storm the charts as to simply reward the loyalty of the fans who voted for him.