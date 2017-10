Blessed with a big, soulful voice, singer Kris Crow, who accompanies himself on guitar or piano, can not only do justice to jazz staples and classics by Al Green and Stevie Wonder, but also hold his own tackling rock standards by artists like Led Zeppelin. Crow, who gigs regularly with musicians from all corners of the Milwaukee music scene, does a 10 p.m. show tonight at his most familiar haunt, The Jazz Estate.