The lighthearted yet ambitious sound of KT's Universal Love Band is a fusion of reggae and African music with a bit of a punk spirit, while their lyrical content is delivered in over a dozen languages, proving that good music cannot be restrained by vernacular. Led by the dreadlocked wonder woman KT Rusch, who navigates her bass guitar with careful love and affection, the eclectic band transcends genres and pigeon holes, instead choosing to produce music for the entire world.