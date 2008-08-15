Sprightly Scottish singer KT Tunstall’s sunny, girl-power hit “Suddenly I See” has been use to promote everything from movies, TV shows, video games and, uh, Hillary Clinton, making Tunstall something of a star by osmosis. Fairly or not, Tunstall has picked up the reputation as a vapid, feel-good adult-alternative pixie, which makes the inclusion of high-minded alt-folk songstress Martha Wainwright on tonight’s 8 p.m. Pabst Theater bill a bit curious. Will Wainwright’s fans play nice with Tunstall’s, or will there be a vocal exodus at intermission?