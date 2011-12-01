Kyuss Lives! w/ The Sword and Black Cobra

Though they amassed an impressive body of work in their own right, the stoner rock band Kyuss has become known mostly for its many offshoot bands—Them Crooked Vultures, Queens of the Stone Age and Eagles of Death Metal among them. From their humble beginnings in “generator parties” out in the SoCal desert—small backyard gatherings where gas-powered generators were used for electricity—to their later tour dates with Metallica, Kyuss gained a reputation as one of the most deft psychedelic metal bands of their era, garnering frequent comparisons to Black Sabbath before their 1995 breakup. Although original guitarist Josh Homme frowned upon the group's 2010 reunion, the band has been touring as Kyuss Lives! with Bruno Fevery as Homme's replacement. They plan to release a new album next year.