Milwaukee Ballet ends its season this weekend with one final, mixed-repertory program featuring three vastly different pieces, each with a different emotional pitch, including legendary choreographer Anthony Tudor’s “Offenbach in the Underworld,” and “Aubade,” a premiere piece choreographed by Milwaukee Ballet’s artistic director, Michael Pink. The program, La Bayadere, debuts tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Marcus Center and runs through Sunday.