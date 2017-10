One of the most popular of Giacomo Puccini’s operas, La Boheme tells the funny, tragic tale of Parisians in the 1830s looking for love and artistic success. The Skylight Opera Theatre hasn’t attempted this beloved production for more than 40 years, but it choose it to open its new season. Tonight, Skylight continues its run of the production with a 7:30 p.m. performance in the Broadway Theatre Center.