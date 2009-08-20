The Milwaukee County Zoo’s popular A La Carte event celebrates 25 years of dining and animal watching this weekend. New this year are stands from Palms Bistro and Bar and the Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, which join 25 other local restaurants, including the Bonefish Grill, Sabor Brazilian Churrascaria, Thunder Bay Grille and Ultimate Confections. Other attractions include a wine tent placed near the zoo’s Giraffe Village, and the return of zany, zany meerkats to the zoo’s Small Mammal Building. (Through Aug. 23.)