Labor Day Weekend Laugh-a-Thon w/ Mike Epps

If it weren’t for Chris Tucker declining to return to his role as Smokey for the sequel to the 1995 cult classic Friday , the world might not know Mike Epps the way it does today. Although he has been featured for his stand-up on Def Comedy Jam several times throughout his career, Epps is best known for his on-screen work opposite Ice Cube, which began with Next Friday and continued with Friday After Next and All About the Benjamins . After Epps’ remake of The Honeymooners with Cedric the Entertainer flopped hard, Epps decided to team up once again with Ice Cube for Janky Promoters , which will pair the two as promoters who fail to book Young Jeezy for their club. But first Epps tops a comedy bill at the Riverside Theater tonight.