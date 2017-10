As always, the Milwaukee County Labor Council AFL-CIO goes all out in celebration of its favorite holiday, Labor Day, staging their parade through downtown Milwaukee at 11 a.m. and hosting a family-oriented gathering at the Summerfest grounds from noon to 5 p.m. With the election in full swing, there should be plenty of political chatter this year. Last-minute addition Barack Obama is scheduled to close out the day with a 6 p.m. speech at the Marcus Amphitheater.