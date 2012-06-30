Lady Antebellum w/ Darius Rucker and Thompson Square

It was only a few years back that Lady Antebellum played a side stage at Summerfest. Then the group opened for other country acts at the Marcus Amphitheater. With hits like “Love Don't Live Here” and “I Run to You,” it was only a matter of time until the group headlined the stage. The trio's edgy harmonies coupled with a touch of playful seduction have brought them acclaim and a wide fan base. It was “I Run to You” from the group's sophomore release that propelled them to headlining status and won major awards, both in country and pop circles. On the bill in the supporting slot is an artist who headlined at the Amphitheater with his former band, Hootie & the Blowfish. Now, former lead vocalist and guitarist Darius Rucker has reinvented himself as a successful pop-country artist. He has two albums under his cowboy belt, 2008's <I>Learn to Live</i> and 2010's <i>Charleston, SC 1966</i>. Since trading traditional pop-rock for contemporary country, Rucker has earned himself a whole new audience.