The rising country trio Lady Antebellum is riding high on the charts with its second studio album, propelled by the group’s most recent crossover hit, “Need You Now,” and the earlier smash “I Run to You.” The trio, fronted by Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Patrick Kelley (younger brother of singer-songwriter Josh Kelley), has been a regular at Summerfest in recent years, supporting headliners like Kenny Chesney, but tonight they headline their own tour at the Riverside Theater.