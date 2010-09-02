There’s nothing exceptional about Lady Gaga’s catchy Euro-pop throwbacks, but the 24-year-old singer packages them so sensationally that they nonetheless seem fresh and exciting. With an eccentric fashion sense and performance-art leanings that set her apart from her peers, Gaga has emerged as arguably the biggest pop sensation of the moment and she’s celebrating that fame with the fittingly lavish Monster Ball Tour, an ongoing trek around the globe that began late last year and won’t end until next spring. This large-scale production includes extravagant sets, elaborate choreography, lasers and costume changes between nearly every song.