Ladytron w/ The Faint

Tonight’s Turner Hall Ballroom concert is one of therarebills where all three performers could be equal draws. Headliners Ladytron,aburgeoning electro-pop band from Liverpool, are riding someseriousnextbig-thing buzz, thanks to a rumored collaboration with ChristinaAguileraon her next album. Not to be outdone, though, with their grinding,trance-likesynthesizers and Knife-like vocals, Telepathe is riding high fromlast month’sSouth by Southwest festival, where they were one of the morein-demand acts.And The Faint? Well, they’ll probably never be the next bigthing, but they’llalways be a reliable concert draw. The Omaha synth-rock band,with itsshout-outs to New Order and cleverly existential take on dance music’sfavoritethemesexalways put on a sharp show.