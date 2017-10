As a boy-girl band from Olympia, Wash. making bright, but not particularly high-fidelity pop music, it only makes sense that Lake would be signed to K Records, a label that seems like it was practically invented for the group. The band is touring behind its third record, Giving and Receiving , a typically perky collection of happily orchestrated indie-pop. They share this bill with Agesandages, a Portland seven-piece that draws even more deeply from folk and gospel traditions.