More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes paintings, fiber art, metalwork and jewelry. Opening day will include performances by the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, classical-indie band I'm Not a Pilot and flamenco guitarist Evan Christian, among others. There will also be a wine garden, sculpture garden and silent auction. (Through Sunday, June 17.)