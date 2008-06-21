Lakefront Festival of the Arts

With over 170 artists exhibiting and selling their wares, art is obviously the main draw at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts, but the festival’s entertainment line-up also offers a high-culture respite from the usual cover bands that dominant Milwaukee’s summer outdoor events. Many of the band’s playing the main stage during this three-day event, including the International Quartet, Ziji, the Kal Bergendahl Project and the Scott Napoli Quartet, play jazz music with a cerebral, world-minded spin. Lakefront Festival of the Arts runs through tomorrow outside the Milwaukee Art Museum.