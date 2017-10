Will the 170-some artists exhibiting and selling their wares at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts today be more receptive to bargaining now that the weekend-long festival is drawing to a close? Maybe, maybe not, but it can’t hurt to try. Even if you don’t walk away from the event, which is held outside of the Milwaukee Art Museum, with some fire-sale art, you’ll still be able to enjoy the sounds of the jazz, world-music and progressive-rock bands playing the festival’s main stage.