The Lakefront Festival of Arts returns for its 47th year at noon this Friday and continues to run through 5 p.m. Sunday evening. The event is set to showcase 172 artists from around the country on the grounds between the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Lake Michigan shoreline. Take the opportunity to check out the college art show, featuring work from 11 area colleges, stroll through the decorative sculpture garden, or enjoy a glass of vino while bidding on items in the silent auction.