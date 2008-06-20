With over 170 artists exhibiting and selling their wares, art is obviously the main draw at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts, but the festival’s entertainment line-up also offers a high-culture respite from the usual cover bands that dominant Milwaukee’s summer outdoor events. Many of the band’s playing the main stage during this three-day event, including the International Quartet, Ziji, the Kal Bergendahl Project and the Scott Napoli Quartet, play jazz music with a cerebral, world-minded spin. Lakefront Festival of the Arts runs through Sunday outside the Milwaukee Art Museum.