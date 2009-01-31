Lambs of Abortion w/ Droids Attack

×

It must be toughto be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oilexecutives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracythat Lambs of Abortion dutifully try to untangle with their raw-throated punk,a country-tinted throwback to second-wave punk acts like The Descendents, Ritesof Spring and The Vandals (early Vandals, that is). The group shares a 9 p.m.bill tonight with Madison space-rockers Droids Attack.