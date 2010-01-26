Langhorne Slim w/ April Smith and the Great Picture Show

Langhorne Slim is the more dramatic, fitting stage name of Brooklyn songwriter Sean Scolnick, a whirlwind banjo player and folk, rock and blues enthusiast with a strident, unabashedly nasal voice. He’s too self-aware to be a straight-faced old-time music revivalist, though, and his hooky songs borrow from the modest pop sensibilities of ’80s college rock and alt-country. Slim’s latest album, Be Set Free , released last fall, is his fullest yet, padded by the rich, symphonic production of The Decemberists’ Chris Funk.