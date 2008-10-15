The brutal murder of gay Wyoming college student Matthew Shepard in 1998 prompted no shortage of documentaries and plays about homophobia and violencemost notably The Laramie Projectbut the 2004 documentary Laramie Inside and Out was one of the few follow-ups. Six years after the incident, when the media fervor had begun to die down, Laramie native Beverly Seckinger returned to her now-notorious hometown to examine the aftermath of Shepard murder in a documentary that at times is touchingly personalas a lesbian, Seckinger can relate to Seckinger’s experiences first hand. The UWM Union Theatre screens Laramie Inside and Out for free tonight at 7 p.m.