Like so many artists on Michael Gira’s Young God label, Larkin Grimm blurs the line between spirituality and pretension, filling her faintly Wiccan gypsy folk with all manner of accidental sounds, foreign accents and loopy instruments (she’s also a devoted member of the ever-growing Cult of the Glockenspiel). Unlike some of her freak-folk peers she has a reason to be genuinely freakyshe was raised on a religious hippie commune, never a harbinger of future stabilitybut although her music has a certain restless, adventurous charm, most casual listeners won’t find the spell she casts on her 2008 album Parplar particularly enticing.