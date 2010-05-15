With his not-so-subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and a faked redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Born Daniel Whitney, Larry is a covert, Confederate soldier from the culture wars disguised as an affable, goofball comedian, on a mission to make the word “queer” as acceptable a part of the American lexicon as his trademark catchphrase “git-r-done.” In between major tours, Larry the Cable Guy has starred in a series of low-budget (but highly profitable) comedy films like 2006’s confusingly titled Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector and 2008’s Witless Protection .