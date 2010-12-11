With his not so subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and faked, redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Although he lent his voice to the children’s movie Cars, you wouldn’t want this guy anywhere near your fifth-grader. He’s a covert, Confederate soldier from the culture wars disguised as an affable, goofball comedian, and he won’t stop until he’s made the word “queer” as acceptable a part of the American lexicon as his trademark “Git-r-done.” In the meantime, he’s making a fortune by cranking out ultra-low-budget comedy films that invariably turn a major profit, if only because the overhead is so modest.