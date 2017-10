Two veteran guitarists, Larry Carlton and Robben Ford, share a 7:30 p.m. bill at the Pabst Theater tonight. Schooled in jazz, Carlton has performed with artists like The Crusaders, Steely Dan and Quincy Jones. His great claim to fame is composing the “Hill Street Blues” theme song, for which he won a Grammy. Ford, meanwhile, has performed with Miles Davis, but lately has shown more interest in blues than jazz.