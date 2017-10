Countless adaptations of Antigone have been produced for the stage and screen, but in their new production, Present Music and the Milwaukee Dance Theatre provide a wholly different and “provocative retelling” of the classic tale. A fusion of music, text and movement is used to heighten audience senses. An original composition produced by Eric Segnitz compliments the emotion and suspense. The production closes tonight with a final 7:30 p.m. performance at the Off Broadway Theatre.