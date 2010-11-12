NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t been a gigantic hit even by that network’s standardsit has flirted with cancellation a couple of timesbut it has succeeded in boosting otherwise little-known comedians like Ralphie May, Iliza Shlesinger and Gabriel Iglesias. The show’s sometimes neurotic editing too often turns comedians’ routines into choppy little bits, but that problem is remedied during the series’ annual tours. The latest spotlights the top five finalists from the program’s past season, including winner Felipe Esparza.