These days reality shows attempt to anoint everything from top chefs to top photographers to top interior designer, seldom achieving relevance. For obvious reasons, the best of these TV job-search contests actually focus on talents that are, you know, actually interesting to watch, like singing, dancing and, in the case of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” stand-up. One of the few prime-time showcases for fledging comedians, NBC’s show has a reputation for breaking legitimately worthwhile talent, and the program lends itself to a touring showcase. This year’s tour, which stops at the Pabst Theater at 8 p.m. tonight, features the top five finalists from the show’s sixth season, Louis Ramey, Jim Tavare, Jeff Dye, Marcus and winner Lliza Shlesinger.