Portland’s Laura Gibson may only have started recording in recent years, but her rich, nylon-string Americana melodies enjoy a long history dating back to soft, comforting Depression-era fireside hymns. That’s not to say Gibson is entirely tethered to her country/blue grass roots. She crafts modern, subtle and mature lullabies fit for the choicest of down time. Late this year Gibson expects to release a follow-up to her 2006 album, If You Come to Greet Me, but in the meantime she’s on the road as part of a tour that stops at the Stonefly Brewery tonight at 9 p.m.