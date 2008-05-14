Laura Veirs writes tender songs that sway and complement her delicate voice. Often referred to as a literate, thinking-woman’s artist, she introduced herself to a wider audience with “Yankee Bayonet (I Will Be Home Then),” a heavenly duet on The Decemberists’ 2006 hit album, The Crane Wife, in advance of her 2007 album, Saltbreakers. That record, her first with a true backing band, comes from a louder, more confrontational place than much of her previous work, including 2005’s lush, gorgeous Year of Meteors. (For an exclusive online interview with Veirs, click here.) Opening for Veirs’ 8 p.m. show tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom is Australian singer-songwriter Liam Finn. His debut, last year’s I’ll Be Lightning, treads much of the same musical terrain as Veirs and features guest spots from Finn’s father, Neil, of Crowded House fame.