The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. The two discuss their lives in a style that drifts from vaudevillian comedy in the beginning to a feeling of early cinema toward the end of the show. Gerard Neugent plays Stan Laurel with great attention to detail; his likeness is positively uncanny at times. Bill Theisen’s Oliver Hardy is played with similar precision. Both Neugent and Theisen steer away from superficial impersonations to render an in-depth exploration of these early Hollywood film icons.