As I Lay Dying’s band name suggests that this popular California metalcore group is pretty fierce, while the fact that their name is derived from a William Faulkner novel suggests they’re pretty smart, too. The band proves both assumptions correct on their epic latest album, An Ocean Between Us. Tonight the group headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Rave with Madison, Wis. openers Misery Signals, a similarly styled metal/hardcore band that has some fortuitous friends, including Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, who a couple years back lent vocals to their single “One Day I’ll Stay Home.” The group’s upcoming album, Controller, is set for a July release.