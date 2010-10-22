LCD Soundsystem w/ Hot Chip

Voicing frustration with the traditional cycle of recording and then touring behind an album, LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy has suggested that the band’s latest full-length, This Is Happening , will be its last. He’ll still make music, he told the British music magazine The Quietus this summer, but explains, “I just need to get away from it being a big thing.” If Murphy is daunted by the expectations for each LCD Soundsystem album, though, the dance-rock visionary has only himself to blame. The latest arrived with a title that all but promised a big event, and more than delivered the goods. The British electro-pop ensemble Hot Chip opens, touring behind their latest album, One Life Stand .