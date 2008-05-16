Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares (The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices) has actually been recording since the 1950s, when they were known as the Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir, but they became widely known in the late ’80s when they were discovered by Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy and began recording for 4AD. A 1990 Grammy win furthered their notoriety, introducing a general audience to their choir’s engrossing, open-throated singing. The choir, which plays the Pabst Theater tonight at 8 p.m., performs wearing traditional Bulgarian dresses.