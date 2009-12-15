Performer Matthew Belopavlovich casts light on the waning shadows of the traditional circus in Leaving the Ring , a theatrical narrative he’s constructed around the story of “a clown’s last bow on Earth.” In his one-man performance, Belopavlovich walks onstage in a red bowler hat and clown nose. He unpacks his suitcase, apparently oblivious to where he is. Then he notices the audience. As long they’re sitting there, he may as well perform. Belopavlovich proceeds to weave a performance out of comedy, poetry, juggling and stage magic. It’s a family show, but it captures something beyond light entertainment. “The idea of ‘leaving the ring’ is symbolic of the clown performing for the last time on this Earth and passing away,” Belopavlovich says. The performance runs tonight and tomorrow night only.