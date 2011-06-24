Lee DeWyze w/ Corey Crowder

Though he doesn't challenge gray-haired soul machine Taylor Hicks' status as the most bizarre “American Idol” winner, suburban Illinois native Lee DeWyze can claim the more dubious distinction of being the show's most forgettable. Quietly triumphing over better-known favorite Crystal Bowersox in Simon Cowell's final season of the show, the former paint salesman went on to record the lowest-selling debut album from any “Idol” winner, a 2010 collection of Jason Mraz-styled folk-pop titled Live It Up .