Adapted from the 2001 hit Reese Witherspoon comedy, Legally Blonde the Musical debuted on Broadway in 2007, telling the story of sorority girl Elle Woods. On her quest to win back her boyfriend, Warner, Elle leaves a world of fashion, beauty and socializing for the prestigious Harvard Law School. There she encounters Warner and his new fiancée, along with a community that doubts Elle’s capabilities as a law student. This touring production of the lightweight, high-energy musical stays in Milwaukee through Sunday, April 18.