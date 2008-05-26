Legends of Forest Home Cemetery

Every year, famous figures from Milwaukee’s past rise from the dead and gather at the Forest Home Cemetery seeking brains. This annual event isn’t quite as Romero-esque as it sounds, though: The dead people are played by actors, and the brains they seek belong to those they wish to educate. Costumed guides portraying Milwaukee legends like William A. Davidson and Frederick Pabst will tell their story at this free (and zombie-free) Memorial Day event, which begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a free walking tour of the grounds at 2:30 p.m.