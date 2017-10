It had to happen eventually. Rap music gets the oldies revue treatment on Salt-n-Pepa's Legends of Hip-Hop Tour, which pairs the groundbreaking '80s and '90 female hip-hop duo (and their longtime DJ Spinderella) with genre pioneers Kool Moe Dee, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick and Naughty By Nature. Between them, expect a night of old-school hip-hop hits, including "Push It," "Whatta Man," "The Show," "Go See the Doctor," "O.P.P." and "Hip Hop Hooray."