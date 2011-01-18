Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski's 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock 'n' roll's most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling leader of speed-metal pioneers Motörhead. The film binds riveting live footage and requisite clips celebrity fans like Slash, Ozzy Osbourne and Dave Grohl touting Kilmister's influence as it follows the sixty-something rock icon through his surprisingly mundane daily routine, playing video games and hanging out at his favorite bar.