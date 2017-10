The Lemonheads had already released one album for Atlantic records in 1990, <i>Lovey</i>, but their second album for the label was the one that changed everything for the group. Released at the height of the alt-rock explosion, <i>It's a Shame about Ray</i> became the band's breakout, making frontman Evan Dando an unlikely (and by most accounts unhappy) teen idol. The band, which Dando reunited in 2005 with a new lineup, will play that album in its entirety for tonight's show.