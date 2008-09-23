Old-timey music is the new swing revival, with plenty of young bands dressing up in kitschy, 1930s costumes and puffing out creepy jazz and ragtime songs that exaggerate their antique influences. These bands could learn a thing or two, however, from Leon Redbone, the Canadian singer-songwriter who’s been playing ragtime and Tin Pan Alley music for over three decades now (he cites his birthday as Oct. 29, 1929, but that, of course, is a myth). A former regular on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” Redbone heads to Shank Hall tonight for an 8 p.m. show.