Since Primus went dark, save for the occasional tour and retrospective release, madman bassist Les Claypool has had a difficult time committing himself to one steady new band, and has instead played with several short-lived lineups and side projects, most notably Oysterhead with Phish’s Trey Anastasio and The Police’s Stewart Copeland. Tonight, he’ll be backed by his own drums/vibraphone/saxophone trio when he plays an 8:30 p.m. show at the Rave.