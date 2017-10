Through Sunday, April 24, the Marcus Center hosts the touring 25th anniversary production of composer Claude-Michel Schönberg's iconic musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel Les Misérables , one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. The show follows an ensemble cast of revolutionaries, workers, prisoners and prostitutes in 19th Century France in the buildup to the Paris Uprising of 1832 and features the song "I Dreamed a Dream."