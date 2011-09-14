Lesley Kagen looks to build on the phenomenal success of her 2007 novel, Whistling in the Dark , with the sequel Good Graces . The second book again features a captivating, locally based narrative told in the authentic voices of Sally O'Malley and her rebellious baby sister, Troo. Good Graces recommences in the summer of 1960 as an unparalleled Milwaukee heat wave and a string of unfortunate incidents, including a series of burglaries and the mysterious disappearance of a curious orphan, jeopardize the safety of the two sisters. Kagen reads from the book tonight.