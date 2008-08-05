Set in a small, southern town in the 1970s, Mequon author Lesley Kagen’s second novel, Land of a Hundred Wonders, follows a young reporter struggling with her profession as the result of brain damage she suffered after a childhood car accident that killed both of her parents. She figures she’s found her big break when she discovers the body of Kentucky’s governor-elect, but the ensuing murder conspiracy she untangles may prove to be more than she can handle. Kagen reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. in the Mequon Schwartz Bookshop.