Less Than Jake w/ The Supervillains and The Dopamines

Like Reel Big Fish, another of the quintessential ’90s ska-punk bands, Less Than Jake kept recording and touring into the new millennium. But unlike Reel Big Fish, which turned bitter after the commercial tides turned against them, Less Than Jake has continued to put out vital albums. Their latest, 2008’s GNV FLA , a tribute to their hometown of Gainesville, Fla., is a spirited successor to their 1996 major-label breakthrough, Losing Streak . The album maintains the punchy horns that made the band so popular, but flaunts a newfound maturity and sincerity that most ska bands their age can’t claim. Less inspired was last year’s off-the-cuff TV/EP , a 12-minute covers collection of TV theme songs and jingles.